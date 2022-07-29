Agustín Marchesín left Club América in August 2019 to sign with Porto. The Argentine goalkeeper came to the Dragons to be a starter, although in the last season he lost the starting role after getting injured. The lack of activity has prevented him from being considered by Lionel Scaloni to be part of the Argentina National Team squad. Looking to get minutes, ‘Marche’ asked to leave the Porto club and began to explore options.
When he seemed to have everything arranged with Almería, Celta de Vigo, led by Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, crossed paths in the negotiations and presented the Albiceleste goalkeeper with a more attractive proposal. In the absence of it becoming official, it seems that this transfer is consummated. Marchesín will arrive at the Galician club on loan with a purchase option. In this way, the Vigo team was ahead of Almería, but also to America.
The America board had contemplated the return of Marchesín for the beginning of next year. The contract of Guillermo Ochoa, the Eagles’ current starting goalkeeper, expires at the end of 2022, and reports indicate that he will not renew. In this sense, ‘Marche’ seemed like a perfect option to cover the space that ‘Memo’ will leave. However, with this move, it seems that the Azulcremas will have to look elsewhere for their new goalkeeper.
With the Americanist squad, Agustín Marchesín played a total of 128 games and won various titles, including the 2018 Apertura. With the Dragons, the Argentine goalkeeper was a starter for a couple of seasons and played 93 games. At the request of ‘Chacho’ Coudet, Marchesín will be Celta de Vigo’s new goalkeeper for next season.
