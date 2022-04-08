War Russia-Ukraine, Karaganov: “Europe next goal”

There war in Ukraine continues and will last a long time, at least according to one of the men closest to Putin who was his advisor and who in 2019 was the first to theorize the total invasion of Russian troops throughout the territorynot only in the Donbass. Sergey Karaganov brings back the thought of the Tsar. “Putin – explains the former councilor to Corriere della Sera – he said that if Ukraine had entered Born, there would be no more Ukraine. In 2008 there was a plan quick adhesion. It was blockedbut since then Ukraine has been integrated into NATO. She was filled with weapons and her troops were trained by NATO, theirs army has become more and more strong. We witnessed a rise of neo-Nazism, Ukraine was becoming like Germany in 1936-1937. There war era unavoidable“.

“Let’s see – continues Karaganov al Corriere – western expansion in place and one russophobia similar to anti-Semitism between the two wars. So the conflict was already becoming probable. And we have seen divisions and structural problems in Western societies, so the Kremlin he decided to strike first. Unfortunately an escalation of the conflict becomes more and more likely. Americans and their partners Born they continue to send weapons to Ukraine. If it goes on like this, gods targets in Europe they could be hit or will be to interrupt the lines of communication. Italy and most of European countries they are unable to defend themselves. They have spared on the safety. But the world is becoming dangerous“.

