Metropol case, Savoini: “In that hotel only to sleep”

The famous Metropol casethat judicial inquiry involving the Leagueclosed in a nothing donethe Milan prosecutor’s office asked the storage after 4 years of investigation which did not lead to no match concrete. After years of silence she speaks Gianluca Savoinithe man at the center of the story and considered very close to Matteo Salvini and to League. “Already in 2016in Russia – Savoini tells La Verità – a member of United Russia and told me he got a call from a Journalist English or American. He explained to me that he had them offered money to declare that the League was funded by Moscow. This was the climate even then. We wanted at all costs to demonstrate that the European sovereign parties were all on the payroll of the Russians“.

“The storage – continues Savoini – I expected. They created a media machination which was then followed by an investigation, but dutifully. I was painted as a fixer, a criminal, a thief. Well, this scum who took the liberty of talking about me like that without even knowing me will have to answer in the appropriate offices. I at metropol i went for sleep. Yes, there was a conference organized by Confindustria Russia that October 17, 2018not from oligarchs or who knows who. I had been invited in since I coordinated these meetings on behalf of Salvini. Precise: Salvini secretary of the League, not minister. There was not nothing illegalnothing illegal”.

