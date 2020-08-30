The Wazemmes market in Lille is one of the largest markets in France, with 50,000 people every Sunday. (MANON KLEIN / RADIO FRANCE)

It is a market which, on Sundays, looks a little like an anthill: the Wazemmes market in Lille welcomes up to 400 stalls and 50,000 visitors. It is a market set up in a working-class district, where you can find different types of products; from inexpensive household appliances, to roast chickens, through old trinkets. “We find everything, not expensive “, sums up Alain, who regularly comes here to shop, or just take a walk, but always before 11am, because afterwards, “there are so many people that it becomes difficult to move around the aisles of the market. “

An atmosphere a little spoiled by the Covid-19

The Wazemmes market anthill is always busy, but it is idling due to the Covid-19 epidemic. There are a little less stands and visitors than usual, moreover the market entrances are monitored and regulated. “We had a few losses with this Covid (…) we really hope that people will come back little by little “, confirms Franck, whose family runs a fruit and vegetable stand in the market. “It does not manage to start again as before. There is something broken “, adds Marie, market gardener, who hopes for a return from the usual clientele for the month of September.