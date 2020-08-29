The Place Parmentier market is located on the banks of the Somme. (MANON KLEIN / RADIO FRANCE)

About fifty vendors and producers are located on the edge of the Somme, on the market in Place Parmentier. There are between five and six hortillons, market gardeners who perpetuate a local culture, which is practiced in peaty lands at the water’s edge. Their best known representative is Thérèse. It must be said that we notice her quickly when we walk in the market: she likes to joke with her customers, and does not hesitate to tease them.

A local tradition

Thérèse is one of the ten hortillons on the market. (MANON KLEIN / RADIO FRANCE)

Thérèse is also a proud representative of the hortillonage tradition: “Only twelve of the hortillons remain, they must be taken care of “, explains the one who recently opened a museum dedicated to this mode of culture and its history. An old story that Jean Ducrocq knows well, who has been on the market for forty years: “When the market was created, the producers came here by boat and unloaded their goods all along the quay.. The sale was made at the exit of the boatsOnce a year, this ancient tradition is carried on. But this year, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the event is canceled.