Minister recalled waiting 6 months to be questioned in the Senate before assuming a chair in the Supreme

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) André Mendonça thanked this Thursday (June 8, 2023) for the support of the evangelical segment for his appointment to the position at the Court. At March for Jesusthe minister appointed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mentioned the 6-month wait to be questioned in the Senate before assuming the vacancy in the Supreme Court.

“Along my path, during those 6 months that I waited for that Sabbath, where many of you, if not all of you, prayed for me. Who knows every tear of mine, every pain, every door in the face, every difficult moment it was possible to sustain because you prayed for me”, he declared.

Mendonça, who is a pastor, was the “terribly evangelical” minister that Bolsonaro promised in July 2019 in a nod to the segment’s electorate. The magistrate was appointed in July 2021 and took office in December of the same year. He faced resistance in Congress and had to wait months for his sabbatical to be scheduled.

At the religious event this Thursday, Mendonça stated that he has “prayed that God would send a revival” For the country. He declared that Brazil will be transformed, but not by the power of authorities but by “power of God”.

“This country will be transformed, but it will not be transformed by the power of men. It is not by the power of a president, it is not by the power of a governor, it is not by the power of a minister, it is by the power of God.”he said.

In an interview with the organizers of the event, Mendonça said he guided his decisions at the Supreme Court on “God’s direction”. On Wednesday (June 7, 2023), the minister requested a review and postponed the judgment of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

The trial was interrupted with the score of 2 to 1. Minister Alexandre de Moraes followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Edson Fachin, who was against the time frame. Nunes Marques, who was also nominated by Bolsonaro, opened a divergence in favor of the time frame to limit the expansion of indigenous lands in the country.

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is against the thesis of the temporal framework, which establishes that the lands occupied by indigenous peoples can only be demarcated on October 5, 1988, when the Constitution was promulgated.

Politicians on the march

The religious event was attended by secretaries, mayors, deputies and members of the government. Earlier, the attorney general of the Union, Jorge Messias, went to the march representing Lula. In a speech, he stated that the government works “for peace” and heard boos when mentioning the PT.

The president was invited to the March, but refused and decided to send 2 representatives: Jorge Messias and federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), member of the evangelical bench in Congress.

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), also spoke at the event and, in a religious tone, asked for more prayers. It was received with applause and demonstrations of support.

The former mayor of São Paulo and current state secretary for Government and Institutional Relations, Gilberto Kassab (PSD), also attended and praised the organization of the event. He stated that the march, which is in its 31st edition, “improve Brazil”.