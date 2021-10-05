George Crawford, F1 team computer scientist, raced in Lance Stroll’s racing suit and raised over £ 5,000 for charity. And to celebrate he imitated Daniel Ricciardo …

Running a marathon is already a good goal, doing it in less than 4 hours, a great satisfaction. But doing all this in an F1 driver helmet and suit and for charity is heroes. It was completed by George Crawford, software engineer of Aston Martin F1, who, equipped as Lance Stroll in the last GPs of Spa, Zandvoort and Monza, including helmet, gloves, suit and boots, ran the last London marathon. October 3. And he did so by stopping the time at 3 hours and 58 minutes, a great result that allowed him to enter the Guinness World Record as the fastest man ever to have completed a marathon wearing a full race uniform.

the initiative – This strange enterprise was born to raise funds for the Mind project, an association that deals with the treatment of mental illnesses in Great Britain. And in fact, in addition to the record (the previous record of 4 and a half hours broken), the engineer Crawford managed to raise more than 5000 pounds. A success on all fronts.

the words of the engineer – “In the past eighteen months, the pandemic has turned our lives upside down. Many people have found themselves dealing with the effects of an increase in stress, worries and in general conditions of life, concerning themselves, family and friends. In these trying times, people with mental problems have faced even more challenging challenges than usual, which Mind staff have addressed by increasing the quality of care for them. It is time to give back what we have received ”, these are the words of George. And as a consummate showman, the engineer celebrated with a quote. Like Ricciardo in Monza, he has in fact ventured into a “shoey”, drinking directly from his shoe.

