House committee said Trump should be criminally charged with obstructing official process, defrauding the United States, making false statements, and aiding or abetting an insurrection. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/Al Drago

In its last public hearing, the House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021 invasion of the United States Capitol approved this Monday (19) the referral to the Department of Justice of a request for indictment against the former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and also a final report, which will be released on Wednesday (21).

Suggested criminal charges against the Republican politician are obstruction of official process, defrauding the United States, making false statements, and aiding or abetting an insurrection.

The committee also recommended that the Justice Department (which is already investigating the invasion of the Capitol) indict Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff, and lawyers Rudolph Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro.

US deputies claimed that the former president would have lied when saying there was widespread fraud in the election he lost to Joe Biden in 2020, pressured state officials, the Department of Justice and then-Vice President Mike Pence to annul the plea and instigated supporters. to invade the Capitol, among other actions.

Trump has reiterated his argument that the 2020 election was rigged and that the committee’s investigation is politically charged. “You did not go after the people who created the fraud, but the great American patriots who questioned it, as is their constitutional right,” Trump wrote in an October memo sent to the committee.