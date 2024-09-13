The star, known for his hit song “It’s My Life,” was filming a video on Tuesday night on the John Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when he and another woman spotted a woman standing on the edge of the bridge.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Nashville police in Tennessee said Bon Jovi “convinced her to step off the edge of the bridge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

In a video clip of the incident published by a local channel and social media users, a woman wearing a blue shirt appeared standing on the edge of the bridge, on the unsafe side of the guardrail.

Bon Jovi and another woman then approach her, and after talking to her a little, they help her climb over the edge of the bridge to return to its floor, before the singer takes her in his arms and walks with her towards the end of the bridge.

Bon Jovi, 62, is known for his charitable commitments and has sold more than 130 million albums since his debut in 1983.