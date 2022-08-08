Edinson Cavani rejected Boca’s proposal and broke the hearts of all the fans. After the information was that he was going to become a reinforcement, the Uruguayan decided to decline the offer and will seek to continue his career in European football.
The news that he could reach Xeneize was so furious that there were even fans who went to the airport to look for him (a possible arrival flight had been leaked). The disappointment was great and the charged ones did not take long to appear.
The memes were present and there was revenge on the part of the River fans. After the frustrated arrival of Luis Suárez at the Millionaire and the jokes of those from Boca, the fans of the Millionaire had their revenge.
Cavani will not come to Argentine football and He was the second star to refuse to go to Boca in this transfer market. Arturo Vidal was also close to arriving this semester, but he chose to go to Brazil to play for Flamengo.
It was not Cavani, it was not Vidal and it was all pain for Boca fans in this transfer market. The Football Council received all kinds of criticism and the memes did not forgive them.
