At the building of the KGB in Minsk, where today, on August 30, a protest rally “March for Peace and Independence” is taking place, there was a clash between protesters and security officials in plain clothes. Reported by TASS…

According to the agency’s correspondent, law enforcement officers tried to detain the demonstrators, but the protesters fought off several detainees. As a result, the security forces left the scene in cars.

Earlier it was reported about the beginning of detentions in the area of ​​Independence Square. It was noted that the exit to the square was blocked, OMON officers were breaking the columns of protesters into sectors.

On the morning of August 30, it became known that buses with riot militia fighters, covered military trucks for transporting personnel and paddy wagons began to be pulled into the center of Minsk. In addition, water cannons and barrage equipment were seen in the area of ​​Independence Square.

The day before, on August 29, the action “Grand March of Women” was held in Minsk and other cities of Belarus. Women’s actions against violence have been held since August 12, when the security forces last brutally dispersed the rally using special equipment.

In total, Belarus has been protesting for three weeks now, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.