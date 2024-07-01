New digital bionic and biorobotic technologies, but also innovative care paradigms capable of exploiting technologies from prevention to home care. “The new, one-of-a-kind in Italy, technological gym” at the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome extends for about a thousand square meters. “Robots, visors and augmented reality, but also virtual assistants and exoskeletons for rehabilitation, which allow for the creation of personalized protocols and objective measurement of responses, improving the outcome of each individual path”. This is underlined by the institute in a note. Robotic and advanced technology rehabilitation is useful for people with difficulties and deficits in arm and hand movements, walking problems and balance disorders.

“It is aimed in particular at patients with neurological pathologies (after strokes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord diseases, polyneuropathies), but also at patients with orthopedic pathologies that compromise walking, upper limb movement or balance – explains the IRCCS – The therapy is characterized by a high flexibility of application: the proposed solutions can be easily integrated into everyday life situations, making the treatment motivating and varied. Each robotic device can also be personalized and adapted to the needs of the individual patient.

The detail of the machines of the technological gym of the Irccs San Raffaele: “G-EO system, a robot for gait rehabilitation – the note explains – allows you to simulate walking and climbing and descending stairs; C-Mill V+ is an advanced treadmill that can provide augmented visual and auditory feedback and generate a virtual environment experience, projecting images both on the carpet and on a large immersive monitor. Through the integrated instruments and sensors, it allows the measurement of the patient’s body’s center of pressure and therefore the evaluation of gait and balance disorders. Furthermore, the rehabilitation tasks allow you to train foot positioning and symmetry, show obstacles to teach the patient how to avoid them, train stability with applications that project scenarios with increasing difficulty; Hunova, a robotic seating and platform system for the evaluation and rehabilitation of the trunk, lower limbs and posture; Oak, a system for the rehabilitation of balance and control of the trunk through sensorized platforms and supports and exergames, allows the evaluation of functional indices and the risk of falling”.

And again, the note continues: “Virtual Reality Rehabilitation System, an interactive system for motor and cognitive rehabilitation in a semi-immersive virtual environment, with wearable inertial sensors and force platforms; Motor, rehabilitation and robotic assessment of shoulder and arm in exergaming; Gloreha Sinfonia Plu’s is a platform for neuromotor rehabilitation of the hand and arm, based on a soft exoskeletal soft-robotics system that recognizes and actively performs or supports the movement of individual fingers based on the patient’s residual motor skills. The patient performs the exercise through a set of three-dimensional exergames that generate engagement to enhance adherence to therapy and enhance motor relearning through the effects of the stimuli on cortical plasticity. The rehabilitation protocols can also exploit the movement of the healthy hand to generate in real time, through the robotic glove, a similar ‘mirrored’ movement on the paretic limb”.

“Armeo Power is a robotic exoskeleton for the rehabilitation of arm, shoulder and wrist movements. It allows the administration of robotic therapy through video games (serious games); Alex RS is a bilateral robotic exoskeleton for the rehabilitation of the upper limbs. It allows the administration of robotic therapy through video games (serious games), it allows the mirror replication of the movements performed with the healthy limb on the hemiplegic limb; Indego Therapy is a motorized exoskeleton for the lower limbs that allows therapists to carry out specific activities and intensive training for their patients. Sophisticated actuators aligned to the knee and hip joints, in symbiosis with technologically advanced sensors, enable control strategies, allowing people with deficits or paralysis in the lower extremities to maintain an upright position and walk again”, concludes the author. Irccs San Raffaele of Rome.