The United States defended this Wednesday (21) at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the solution to the conflict in the Middle East, involving Israel and Palestine, depends on negotiations between the parties and guaranteeing the security of the Israeli State.

US Representative Richard Visek stated that the withdrawal of Israeli forces from both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip requires consideration of Israel's security needs, especially after the attack carried out by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7, which killed several civilians Israelis.

Since the attack, Israeli forces have been carrying out operations in the Palestinian territories with the aim of eliminating terrorist groups operating there. Troops are also fighting to rescue hostages who were kidnapped in October and who are still under Hamas control.

Visek rejected the ICJ issuing an opinion that demands a unilateral and immediate withdrawal of Israel from these locations, which does not take into account the legitimate security needs of the Israeli State.

In response to countries that spoke out at the hearings and criticized American support for the Israeli offensive, Visek assured that the US “has repeatedly declared its strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to alter by force the peacefully established status of territories anywhere in the world.”

Visek pointed out that the ongoing conflict cannot be resolved with violence or unilateral actions, and urged the ICJ to support and promote a final realization of peace and stability within the framework of UN Security Council resolutions.

For his part, the Russian ambassador in The Hague, Vladimir Tarabrin, accused the United States of maintaining a “myopic and irresponsible approach” to the Middle East, which, according to him, “diluted political processes and favored the view of one side of the solution”.

Tarabrin said that Washington's “erratic policy” has led to a “failure that has cost thousands of innocent lives” and that the security “of both Israelis and Palestinians can only be guaranteed if the root cause of the crisis is addressed.”

The Russian said that the images he saw from Gaza were “terrifying” and that “the violence has reached an unprecedented and catastrophic scale”.

Despite this, Tarabrin sent a heartfelt message to Israelis who lost members of their families during the October 7 attacks, but said this “fact cannot justify” what he called a “collective punishment of more than 2 million inhabitants of Gaza.”

The Russian ambassador said the ICJ should conclude that Israel has a “legal obligation to respect the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to stop all activities,” which he called “colonization,” in the territories he claims are under “occupation.” . He also pointed out that the Israelis must suspend “activities that impede the achievement of an agreement that leads to an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

This week, the ICJ is analyzing the UN General Assembly's request, made in 2022, before the offensive in Gaza, to issue a non-binding legal opinion on the matter. (With EFE Agency)