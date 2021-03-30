A fight broke out at the house of a Russian who started shooting in the elite village of Veshki in Mytishchi near Moscow. On Tuesday, March 30, reports TASS with reference to the source.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, the special operation to arrest the attacker has entered an active phase. “In fact, there is a battle going on,” he said.

In turn, the source RIA News said that the special forces of the Russian Guard SOBR “Lynx”, SOBR “Bulat” and OMON “Zubr” are taking part in the special operation. According to him, now at the scene of the incident, instead of single shooting, queues are heard.

Earlier it was reported that 60-year-old shooter Vladimir Bardanov resisted the arrest and set off an explosion during the storming of the house by the security forces. After that, a fire started in the house.

According to the Investigative Committee, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia came to the man to check the report on his involvement in illegal arms trafficking. As a result, the suspect opened fire from a machine gun and threw two grenades out of the window as soon as the police were at the site.