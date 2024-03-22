How to best celebrate your new home Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini if not with a video to share with followers? The tour of the couple's love nest, the first one bought and furnished together, is truly extra luxury. In the bedroom they have a huge bed, while the kitchen has an island in the middle, without forgetting the sofas in the living room with designer cushions.

Four months ago the couple announced the moving to a new house. The couple decided to show everything on social media, from the work to the final result. After all, the two, who met and fell in love on Men and Women, are used to living every moment of their lives in the spotlight.

The former tronista and his former suitor have been together since 2014, when they chose each other in dating show by Maria De Filippi. In nine years they also had two little girls: Bianca who came into the world in 2017 and Azzurra who was born in 2020. Beatrice was already the mother of a child, Alessandro, born from a previous relationship.

What is the new Beatrice Valli Marco Fantini house like?

Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini moved into one house in Milan, in the prestigious City Life neighborhood. The couple even created a social media account to talk about the progress of the work and the details of the design chosen for the interiors.

L'home tour shown to the followers revealed some choices made for the furnishings. In the house there are two kitchens, one larger and one smaller. In the larger one there is an island in the middle of the room. In the dining room there is a Giopato chandelier, while the chairs around the large table have plush-style upholstery.

The living room is very large and houses a bookcase and a fireplace, two furnishings that Beatrice Valli wanted at all costs. The couple's bedroom is gigantic and inside there is an extra large double bed.

In fact, Marco Fantini wanted a bed that could accommodate not only the couple, but also the three small children, because they often all sleep together. In the room there is also a retractable television behind a couple of the two lovers on their wedding day.

