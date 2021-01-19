Within hours of the transfer of command, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, continues to complicate the terrain for his successor Joe Biden whenever he can. On Monday night he announced that he will lift the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus and will reopen the borders with much of Europe and Brazil from January 26, when the Democrat will already be in power. At the height of the pandemic, it forced Biden’s team to announce that it will continue with the ban.

In a statement from the White House, Trump announced the reopening of borders with much of Europe and Brazil as of January 26, lifting restrictions imposed last March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “This measure is the best way to continue to protect Americans Covid-19 while allowing travel to resume safely, ”Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

The president pointed out precisely that they will lift the suspensions from entering the United States of foreigners who have been physically present in the Schengen zone (most of the countries of Europe), the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil. He also said that he will demand a negative PCR from passengers coming from those countries. The statement clarified that the measure did not reach China or Iran “who have repeatedly failed to cooperate with the United States and the US health authorities.”

U.S has already exceeded 24 million coronavirus patients and is already close to reaching 400,000 deaths. In the middle of winter and after the Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities, there is a peak of cases in the country and there is an alert for new strains, a combo that has forced the re-implementation of restrictions on certain activities in several states.

The Biden government, which will assume this Wednesday, has made fighting the pandemic one of its top priorities, with a tougher approach based on the advice of its team of scientists. With his executive order, Trump once again left a complicated inheritance to his successor, whom he accuses without proof of having committed fraud in the November 3 elections.

That’s why Biden’s team immediately came out to announce that the Democratic government will not lift restrictions. The future White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, tweeted minutes after Trump’s announcement that “with the worsening of the pandemic and the most contagious variants emerging in the world, it is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel.” said. “With the advice of our team of doctors, the Administration has no intention of lifting those restrictions on January 26. In fact, we plan to restrict public health measures on international travel to mitigate the contagion of Covid19 ”.

Trump, who did not acknowledge his defeat, delayed the transition and will not attend the inauguration ceremony, has made several decisions that complicate his successor. He has appointed men of his confidence to key positions at the last minute and announced, for example, the withdrawal of a large part of US troops from Afghanistan without consulting with the Democrat.