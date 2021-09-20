Naruto Uzumaki is one of the icons of anime today. He was the protagonist of the most popular ninja franchise that ended with the Fourth Great Ninja War. However, it seems that in the sequel focused on his son Boruto Uzumaki, will have to take up arms again giving us one of the best fights in history.

In episode 216 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations available in Crunchyroll, we see how Boruto has to face Isshiki. Fortunately, his father and Sasuke, his inseparable companion, will join one of the most anticipated fights of all this anime.

And thankfully, it seems like it will be what his fans have been asking for for years.

What has impressed the most in this last episode has been the quality of the animation. From Sasuke saving Boruto with a new rasengan until his father’s new appearance or the counterattack made by Isshiki before the three powerful ninjas. Without a doubt, episode 217 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will give his fans one of the most epic fights between Isshiki and the legendary ninja.

The sequel to combat between Isshiki, Sasuke and Naruto has been celebrated by its fans which have categorized it as the best of the series so far. But what do you think? Do you think we’ve finally had the biggest fights of this incredible sequel? Are you looking forward to this episode? Let us know in the comment box.