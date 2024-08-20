A summer of record tourist numbers in Barcelona. With the prospect of the city exceeding pre-pandemic visitor figures (2019 closed with 17 million overnight stays and almost 28 million visitors in total), tourist overcrowding is bothering residents in the most stressed areas and worrying the City Council. Coinciding with a summer in which there have been several citizen protests against the effects of tourist overcrowding (rise in housing prices, pressure on public services or loss of local identity), Jaume Collboni’s government has delimited the 16 most crowded areas of the city and is launching the first measures in three of the so-called High Influx Areas (EGA). These are the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell and the Boqueria market, which will be acted upon as a priority. After visiting the three spaces, the tourists did not show any displeasure with the overcrowding, they understand that if there are so many people it is because they are worth it and they applaud the council’s idea of ​​creating, in the future, a mobile application that warns of the influx of visitors to the main points of interest. With the high season still underway, the council is waiting until September to evaluate the first summer of these three EGAs. “It is early to take stock, but we value the good functioning to date of the tourist campaign. The EGAs have proven to be a useful tool to manage the flow of people in the three priority spaces this summer,” indicate municipal sources.

As in other years, this year a communication campaign has been launched aimed at tourists, with the slogan “Barcelona is our home. Everyone is welcome, be respectful.” If there is one obligatory stop for tourists visiting Barcelona, ​​it is the Sagrada Familia, the temple that attracts 20 million visitors annually – counting the interior and exterior of the complex – and whose construction is scheduled to end in 2033. Visitors applaud the idea of ​​an app that would warn of tourist flows. “Being able to see in real time that the place you want to go is full of people would be excellent,” says Marta, who is accompanying her 82-year-old mother to visit the monument for the first time in her life. “It’s a good idea. I don’t mind tourists, but there are many other people who do and prefer to visit these places at less crowded times. It may make sense, it may work,” says Robert, an Australian who is visiting the city for the third time and who, like many others, is optimistic about the future of tourism in Barcelona. Among the measures planned around the temple are control of economic activities and improvements to the public space in the streets of Provença and Marina, and in the Sagrada Familia square.

Another highly popular area is Park Güell, which receives 4.5 million visitors every year, who queue up at the entrances to the park. Most of them wait to enter with their tickets in hand. Others are surprised when they arrive at the park because there are no more tickets available. The park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984 and thousands of people visit it every day. “The mass tourism is not an impediment to coming,” says Santino, a young Argentinean who admits that there is a high concentration of tourists in the park. “The fact that the park is full of tourists shows that we are in a place that has something to show and that you have to see,” says the visitor. He has no doubt that he would “come back” again. The EGA plan foresees, in the case of the park, relocating the taxi ranks and reinforcing public transport. In the long term, its surroundings will be redeveloped: Calle Torrent del Remei, the Font del Carbó gardens and Calle Repartidor. Regarding the future mobile app, Santino believes that the initiative could be positive: “Here, in Park Güell, I don’t mind the crowds. If I wanted to go to a beach, I would prefer to be quieter.” Others, however, seem to disagree. This is the case of another visitor: “I wouldn’t use this app because I don’t see any use for it, I don’t think it would work.” The tourist, who prefers not to reveal his identity, values ​​that “Barcelona is a quiet city that doesn’t have the traffic of Rome or Paris.”

The third place of interest that the council has considered a priority is the La Boqueria market, on the Rambla, a world-class attraction, visited by 20 million people every year who stroll through its stalls, take photos and taste the food. Its visitors do not see the crowds as an inconvenience to visiting it, although they admit that if it were full of people they would not have liked it as much. This is the case of Cathy, a young French woman, who says she is clear about it: “If we found it like today, [con relativamente poca afluencia]we would definitely go back.” The creation of the City Council app is seen in a positive light by many tourists: “If there was such an app, I would definitely use it. Maybe I would even change the default time if there is a crowded place,” says a young man who prefers not to give his name. In the case of the well-known market, EGA’s management plans to activate civic agents inside and around it, and to renovate the Doctor Fleming gardens, the porch of the Rubió and Lluch gardens and the façade of the premises on Hospital street.

The City Council has also promoted other measures, such as the implementation of the limitation of guided tourist groups, in force since March 2023, which prohibits these groups of more than 20 people, as announced by the Deputy Mayor for Prevention and Security Albert Batlle last Tuesday. In total, the city has identified 16 EGA (half of which are tourist enclaves and the other half are not) and will invest a minimum of 44 million euros in improving their management during the mandate that began in 2023 and will end in 2027.

