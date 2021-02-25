A secret Israeli nuclear facility, at the heart of the country’s undeclared atomic weapons program, experiences what appears to be your biggest construction project in decades, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show.

An excavation the size of a football field and probably several stories deep is now a few meters from the old reactor of the Shimon Peres Nuclear Research Center in the Negev, near the city of Dimona. The facility already houses underground laboratories that have been in reprocessing the bars spent from the reactor to obtain plutonium suitable for weapons, in Israel’s nuclear bomb program.

However, it is not clear to what is construction. The Israeli government did not respond to detailed questions from the AP about the works. By virtue of its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel does not confirm or deny have atomic weapons. It is one of the four countries that never they have joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a landmark international agreement aimed at stopping the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Satellite photos taken this Monday, December 22, near Dimona. Photo: AP

The construction comes at a time when Israel – under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – maintains its scathing criticism of the Iran nuclear program, which is still under the surveillance of United Nations inspectors, unlike his own. This renewed calls among experts for Israel to publicly state the details of its program.

What “the Israeli government is doing in this secret nuclear weapons plant it’s something that needs to be clarified, “said Daryl G. Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

With the help of France, Israel secretly began building the nuclear plant in the late 1950s, in a deserted area near Dimona, a city about 90 kilometers south of Jerusalem. For years he concealed from the United States, now Israel’s main ally, the military purpose of the site, even referring to it as a textile factory.

With the plutonium from Dimona, Israel is believed to have become one of the nine countries with nuclear weapons in the world. Given the secrecy surrounding his program, the number of weapons he owns remains unclear. Analysts estimate that Israel has material for at least 80 pumps. Those weapons could be launched by ground ballistic missiles, fighter jets, or submarines.

For decades, the layout of Dimona’s facilities was the same. However, last week, the International Panel on Fissile Materials at Princeton University noted that it had observed “a significant new construction” on the site, through commercially available satellite photos, although they could make out few details.

Satellite images captured Monday by Planet Labs Inc. following an AP request provide the clearest view of activity at the site so far. Just southwest of the reactor, workers dug a well about 150 meters long and 60 meters Wide. Next to the excavation you can see its residues.

You can also see a ditch of about 330 meters.

About 2 kilometers west of the reactor, there are boxes stacked in two rectangular pits that appear to have concrete bases. In the vicinity you can see the remains of the excavation. Similar concrete bases are often used to bury nuclear waste.

Other images from Planet Labs suggest that excavation near the reactor began in early 2019 and go slowly since then.

What’s going on

Analysts who spoke to AP offered various suggestions about what might be happening there.

The center’s heavy water reactor has been in operation since the 1960s, much longer than most reactors of the same era. That raises questions of both efficacy and safety. In 2004, Israeli soldiers even began handing out iodine pills in Dimona in the event of a a radioactive leak installation. The iodine helps keep the body from absorbing radiation.

According to analysts, these security concerns could lead authorities to decide dismantle the reactor or to adapt it in another way.

“I think the Israeli government he’s busy for preserving and maintaining the nation’s current nuclear capabilities, “said Avner Cohen, professor of non-proliferation studies at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies in Monterrey, who has written extensively on Dimona.

“Yes indeed, the Dimona reactor is getting closer to being dismantledAs I believe, Israel would be expected to ensure that certain reactor functions, which remain indispensable, are totally replaced. “

Tritium

Kimball of the Arms Control Association suggested that Israel might want produce more tritium, a relatively rapidly decomposing radioactive by-product that is used to increase the explosive performance of some nuclear warheads. It may also want fresh plutonium “to replace or extend the life of warheads that are already in the Israeli nuclear arsenal,” he added.

Israel built its nuclear weapons while facing several wars with its Arab neighbors since its founding in 1948 after the Holocaust. An even undeclared atomic weapons program gave him an advantage to deter your enemies.

As Peres, who led the nuclear program and later became Israel’s prime minister and president, said in 1998: “We have built a nuclear option, not to have a Hiroshima, but to have an Oslo“, referring both to the first drop of the US nuclear bomb in World War II and to Israel’s efforts to reach a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

But Israel’s unclear strategy also draws criticism from its opponents. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took advantage of the work in Dimona this week as his country prepared to limit access by the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions with the West over its collapsed 2015 nuclear deal. .

“Any talk about concern about Iran’s nuclear program is utter nonsense,” Zarif told the English-speaking division of Iranian state television Press TV. “Let’s be clear on that: it’s hypocrisy.”

The timing of Dimona’s construction surprised Valerie Lincy, executive director of the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Weapons Control, based in Washington.

“I think the most puzzling thing is … you have a country that is very aware of the power of satellite imagery and, in particular, of the way that proliferation targets are monitored using those images,” Lincy said. “In Israel, there is a known nuclear target for surveillance, which is the Dimona reactor. So you would think that anything they wanted to keep under the radar would stay under the radar“.

In the 1960s, Israel used its claims about adversary Egypt’s nuclear and missile efforts to divert attention from its work on Dimona – and it may choose to do the same with Iran now.

“If you were Israel and you were going to have to undertake a major construction project in Dimona that would attract attention, that is probably the moment when more would you protest against the Iranians“said Jeffrey Lewis, a professor who also teaches nonproliferation issues at Middlebury.

By Jon Gambrell Dubai, Associated Press

AP

