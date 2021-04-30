In addition to standing out for being the Spanish autonomous community where the constitution of new companies decreased the least, the Region of Murcia is also significant for leading the creation of companies in the agricultural sector.

The strength shown by Murcian agriculture during the pandemic, especially fruit and vegetable production, which managed to increase its exports last year despite the crisis, is reflected in the statistics of the mercantile registrars.

Murcia was in the last two years the second Spanish province where more companies were formed in the primary sector. In 2019, 8.13% of the approximately 2,000 agricultural companies that were born in Spain were located in the Region. It was only surpassed by Madrid, where 8.56% of the new companies in the field were registered. Last year, Seville was the province with the highest concentration of companies that emerged in agriculture, with 7.96% of the total, and Murcia again occupied the second position, with 7.51%.

In each of these exercises, some 160 agricultural companies were born in the Region.

Construction and transportation



Much higher was the number of births in the regional construction sector, with around 650 new companies emerging only in 2020. But this number does not give the Region such a relevant position in this sector as it happens in the agricultural sector, since Murcia only contributes 2.88% of the construction companies that are constituted throughout Spain.

Among the data of the new companies that are created in Spain, according to the sector to which they belong and the address in which they are registered, Murcia is also among the ten Spanish provinces with the highest specific weight in sectors such as textiles (2.40% of all new companies), transport (3.93%), insurance (2.98%), hospitality (2.32%), food (2.71%) and even credit companies, by hosting 5.40 % of companies in this sector that are born in Spain.