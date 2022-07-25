Sunday 31 July, at 9 pm, at the Greek Theater of Syracuse, it will be possible to attend a concert that with two hours of arias, romances, duets, from the opera repertoire of Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini and which will see a parterre of real stars of the opera to celebrate Renata Tebaldi on the occasion of the centenary of her birth. The musical festival, the only concert event of the Greek Theater of Syracuse, will be a tribute to the soprano Renata Tebaldi, to her sublime voice, to the amazement of singing, to the suggestion of Melodrama through the “principles” of opera, Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini, who have always praised love and beauty. Suites from “La Bohème”, “Madama Butterfly”, “Tosca”, “Turandot”, Aida “,” Il Trovatore “,” Rigoletto “,” La Traviata “, etc, will be appreciated by the large audience crowding the Aretusean cavea for an authentic music festival that will combine art, culture and beauty to breathe a heritage that is an intangible heritage and a living history.

Authentic stars of the international opera scene such as the soprano Amarilli Nizza and the mezzo-soprano Elisabetta Fiorillo will perform in the magical Theater of the Temenite hill, together with rising stars such as the Bulgarian soprano Leonora Ilieva and the Chinese soprano Stella Hu Chunxi; also a lot of Sicily in the prestigious Syracusan cavea: the tenors Antonino Interisano and Federico Parisi, the baritone Alberto Munafò and the Syracusan sopranist Adonà Mamo. The lyric recital will be supported by the piano virtues of Francesco Allegra. Directed by Luca Liu.

Giacomo Puccini, creator of celestial and painful music, has always fascinated and continues to make entire generations fall in love; the absolute protagonists of Puccini’s work are ordinary people, mainly and above all complex female characters, little souls lit by great passions and jealousies that are the driving force behind Puccini’s melodramas. Women in love who become unforgettable heroines, able to offer their lives in favor of love. This feeling becomes life itself, a joy of living in a romantic and at times free way. Giuseppe Verdi, the “Swan” of Busseto, on the other hand, embodied the ideal of the great theater and of the most sublime human feelings: he who managed to bring the human voice to the highest peaks of tightrope walking.

An evocative show, enhanced by true excellence in the musical field and by the extraordinary beauty of the archaeological site, which confirms – once again – Sicily as the land of the gods. The 2022 Festival will end with the premiere of Carmen by G. Bizet on 6 August at the Greek Theater of Syracuse and then continue on 9 August at the Ancient Theater of Taormina and on 12 at the Greek Theater of Tindari; on 2 August space, instead, for the great symphonic music and soundtracks with the Tribute to Ennio Morricone at the Theater of Taormina.