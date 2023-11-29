At the XXVIII ceremony of presenting the national music award “Golden Gramophone” in Moscow, presenters Vladimir Kiselev and Irina Dubtsova called to the stage the military personnel who participated in the Russian special operation in Ukraine and presented them with certificates worth 1 million rubles as part of an initiative supported by Grigory Leps, Nikolai Baskov, Vladimir Mashkov – a monetary reward for every destroyed enemy tank and large military equipment. An Izvestia correspondent reported this on November 29.

Russian military personnel took to the stage in uniform and balaclavas. The audience greeted them with applause.

“We must never forget to whom we owe the fact that we can hold these concerts in warm Moscow. We owe it to our heroes. That’s why Irina and I are now [Дубцовой] We are presenting these certificates now. <...> Thank you very much again,” said Kiselev.

The correspondent clarified: behind the scenes, Kiselev added that he expects the same from other folk artists.

Earlier, on June 15, Russian artists Grigory Leps and Nikolai Baskov, as part of the Russian Media Group party, which took place during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), announced a reward of 1 million rubles for each fighter who destroys tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). ) Leopard. Baskov then noted that he and other artists, as representatives of creativity, make their contribution.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on the same day that the Kremlin positively assesses the initiative of a number of musicians and businessmen to reward them for Leopard tanks and other military equipment destroyed in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.