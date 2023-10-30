Genoa – Some specimens of blue crab (Callinectes sapidus) are guests of one of the Aquarium tanks, precisely the one dedicated to the Sea we don’t want, representation of a sea polluted by plastic. The blue crab is considered one of the most invasive alien species in the Mediterranean.

It has been accidentally introduced in Europe since the beginning of the 20th century through ballast water used by large ships to stabilize the hull, and has progressively spread along the ocean coasts and in the Mediterranean Sea, where it is present in France, Greece, Spain and Italy.

In Italy the first reports date back to 1949 but it is only about ten years ago that this species began to spread. In recent years it seems to be expanding rapidly along the entire Italian coast, particularly in the Adriatic Sea.

It is native to the American Atlantic coasts, it can live up to 4 years and is omnivorous: it feeds on bivalves (mussels, clams, oysters), gastropods, crustaceans, insects, fish, and also algae.

Its predators are fish, especially young individuals, birds, sea turtles and humans. Within this species cannibalism is a common phenomenon.