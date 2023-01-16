Zubaida, who insisted on educating her 8 children and sisters, after her father’s death so that no one would speak ill of them, said: “The dream of my life was to complete their education. I did everything in my power to make them successful and outstanding, and now it’s my turn,” she says.

And the grandmother of 13 grandchildren and granddaughters continued in her interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “I was standing behind the wall of my children’s school, until I saw the door closed, and reassured them. I had no doubt that their education would open the doors of livelihood and success for them.”

Regarding her taking illiteracy exams, she said: “I dream of obtaining a certificate, because education is glory and success for the soul before anything else. Whoever teaches me a letter, I become his slave, which shows that knowledge and the teacher have a great place in our lives.”

The Egyptian woman, born in one of the villages of Shebeen El-Kom Center in the Menoufia Governorate, north of the capital, Cairo, joined the “No Illiteracy with Solidarity” initiative implemented by the Ministry of Social Solidarity, to eradicate illiteracy from the families of the “Takaful” program.

What is the No Illiteracy with Takaful initiative?

It targets beneficiaries of the “Takaful and Karama” conditional cash support program.

It succeeded in opening nearly 9,000 chapters nationwide from the beginning of July until the end of last December.

It works to eradicate reading and writing illiteracy for the beneficiaries, and the work is done in partnership with the Public Authority for Adult Education.

The Ministry of Solidarity is about to finish developing its own methodology that contains a set of messages that it follows in its work to be an educational part and an awareness part.

Those with qualifications from “Takaful” beneficiaries are used to open classes and pay public service costs.

insistence on education

The Egyptian lady said: “My father did not like educating females, and he saw that their education was of no benefit, but after his death I had insistence on educating my female brothers, and I worked for many years until I saw the fruit of their success present among the people, and I did not skimp on anything for that. And by the grace of God, they were all able to succeed.”

Zubaida got married when she was eighteen years old, gave birth, and insisted on educating her children despite the hardships of life at the time. For that, she worked in trade, buying and selling, and she reached the point of selling some simple products in front of her children’s school in order to follow them, fearing that they would drop out of education.

She added, “I was hoping to learn, and I tried a lot to imitate them writing their homework, but I failed at that time because I had no experience at all, in addition to the difficult times I lived in order to provide them with their daily expenses.”

Hamas is absent

Last September, one of the facilitators commissioned by the Ministry of Social Solidarity offered Hajja Zubaida to learn in the Ministry of Solidarity’s program, and she immediately agreed: “I had the enthusiasm that had been missing for decades, when I realized that I had to carry out that task that I had put off for a long time.”

Fearing that the class facilitator would threaten her health, age, and exposure to any harm, she was offered to come to her house and teach her, but the Egyptian woman’s desire was to learn in class: “My dream was to sit on the students’ bench and learn with them.”

At the same time, Dr. Samir El-Feki, Head of the Knowledge and Research Unit at the Ministry of Social Solidarity, says: “We work in 27 Egyptian governorates and under the directives of the Minister of Social Solidarity, and we target those registered on databases or those who are not registered, starting with those over 16 years of age, and we reach various villages and hamlets, no matter how far away they are.” or remote.”

Al-Fiqi continued, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “We decided that they should be teachers or facilitators from the Takaful and Karama program in order to increase their monthly income, or that their children do that, and before that, trainings are conducted for them in partnership with the Adult Education Authority.”

Regarding Hajja Zubaida, the Knowledge and Research Unit at the Ministry of Social Solidarity indicated that she is “an inspiring model for everyone. She achieved an example that old age is not an obstacle to learning. We all appreciate her efforts in order to achieve her dream. As long as there is a desire to learn, we must help her in every way.” “.

“A number of individuals follow up the educational process, starting from the head of the unit and the director of the social department, up to the Minister of Social Solidarity, who attaches great importance to the eradication of illiteracy of individuals through the campaign. Here, literacy is not only about reading and writing, but also digital literacy,” he said.

The Egyptian official emphasized: “Individuals are the ones who determine the appropriate place and time for them. We are just executive tools for their desire to learn. We reach them and do not move them from their places. Our desire is their comfort and eradication of their illiteracy.”