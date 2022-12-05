Geoff Keighley announced that during the The Game Awards 2022 a new one will be shown trailer from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mysterypresented for the occasion by Daniel Craig and Ryan Johnson: a great coup for the show hosted by the Canadian journalist, who recorded record numbers in the last edition.

That’s not all: the cast of the film directed by Johnson will also be represented at the event by the actress Jessica Henwickwho you probably remember for his roles in television series such as Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, as well as films such as The Matrix Resurrections and The Gray Man.

Daniel Craig and Ryan Johnson will most likely appear via a video contribution filmed together, while there is a possibility that Jessica Henwick will actually step onto the stage for the event.

As you know, The Game Awards 2022 will take place on the night between 8 and 9 December, starting at 1.30am Italian time. Here you will find the complete list of nominations, with all the finalists: who will be awarded?