President of Brazil met this Saturday (September 16, 2023) with the director general of the UN agency, Qu Dongyu, in Cuba

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (September 16, 2023) with Qu Dongyu, general director of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations). The meeting between the two was during the G77 leaders’ summit, with the participation of China as a guest, in Havana, the capital of Cuba.

Lula defended action between Brazil and FAO “in the fight against hunger and inequality in Brazil and around the world, in addition to efforts aimed at environmental preservation”. The PT member also published a record of the meeting on his official account on X (ex-Twitter).

The head of the Executive made reference to Brazil at the head of international forums, such as the G20 – the country will only assume the de facto position on December 1, 2023, replacing India. According to Lula, the themes mentioned “they need to be a priority on the international agenda”.

Here is the message:

Also at X, the director general of FAO made a Publication about the meeting. In English, she said she was “honored” for meeting with Lula.

“FAO is united with Brazil in the fight against hunger and poverty. We will continue to work together, leveraging science and innovation, to achieve sustainable agri-food systems and protect our planet”wrote Qu Dongyu.

Founded in 1945, FAO has been present in Brazil since 1949. It is one of the agencies of United Nations and focuses on eradicating hunger and combating poverty.