The head of the EC von der Leyen at the G7 summit opposed the talks between Russia and Ukraine on an equal footing

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on equal terms should be rejected, said the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, during the G7 summit. She is quoted RIA News. In Moscow, such statements were considered unacceptable.

Ukraine most of all wants peace, but, of course, a just peace. Peace talks that equate aggressor and victim must be rejected Ursula von der LeyenHead of the European Commission

G7 Statement on Ukraine

The G7 confirmed the strengthening of the global anti-Russian course in order to continue supporting Ukraine, intending to adapt assistance measures to the needs of Kyiv.

In addition, the participating countries also supported the position of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the peaceful settlement of the conflict, which implies the borders of the Ukrainian state of the 2013 model.

We commit to continue providing security assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression and will tailor support to Ukraine's needs G7 Joint Statement on UkraineDocument

Strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

During the meeting, the G7 countries confirmed the strengthening of the global anti-Russian course in order to continue supporting Ukraine and adapting assistance measures to the needs of Kyiv.

One of the outcomes of the summit was the decision of the G7 countries to stop attempts to circumvent sanctions against the Russian financial system through foreign branches of banks. Nevertheless, it is noted that the meeting participants did not name specific steps to limit the use of Russian branches of banks.

Moscow’s response

Western countries can put forward conditions for peace in Ukraine if they take into account the interests of Moscow. This is how Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, reacted to the statements of the G7 states.

First, they must withdraw all their NATO troops, exclude countries that were included after 1991 from NATO, withdraw troops to the borders before 1991, and fulfill all the security guarantees that we talked about in 2021. Only after that they can talk about some kind of obligations on the part of Russia Alexey ChepaChairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Chinese reaction

In turn, Beijing strongly protested Japan’s intention at the summit to accuse Russia and China of violating the status quo.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China opposes the G7 sanctions against Russia, which have not been approved by the UN Security Council.

According to the diplomat, “China has always opposed unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdictions not based on international law.”

The G7 summit is being held in Hiroshima, Japan from May 19 to 21. Australia, Brazil, South Korea and Vietnam were invited to attend.