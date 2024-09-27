(from correspondent Elvira Terranova) – The G7 Agriculture of Syracuse welcomes the youngest guest: Katharina Schobersberger and her 4-month-old baby. An important international venue like the G7 Agriculture hosted this year not only leaders and representatives of agriculture, but also a special guest: Johann, the just four-month-old son of Katharina Schobersberger, vice-president of CEJA – European Council of Young Farmers . Katharina Schobersberger, a twenty-six year old Austrian, decided to take on the challenge of participating in the G7 youth meeting accompanied by her child, making Johann the youngest guest at this important summit. “The city is very beautiful and the Italians were very helpful with the child, very friendly”, says Katharina, who said she was satisfied with her first experience in such an important context and “hopes that the actions recommended by the young people will be implemented practice”. “I have already attended a meeting in Hungary, but this is my first G7, and it is the most international situation I have experienced so far,” he explains.

Schobersberger, a farmer, has held the position of vice-president of CEJA, which represents young farmers at European level, for over a year. “We have a two-year mandate and I am very happy to be able to contribute in this position,” he says. Her personal experience of rural life, pig farming and agricultural studies allows her to understand the challenges of the sector first hand.

‘It’s a sector in full transformation’

Katharina underlines that agriculture is a sector in full transformation. “We are in a transition phase and we must work towards more sustainable production, but without forgetting the social and economic aspects,” he underlined. “Today we perceived the importance of leaving no one behind in this transition. We must ensure that the agricultural sector is sustainable but also competitive, because we live in a global world. And as also demonstrated by the excellent cooperation between young people during these days, we need inclusive agriculture.”

The young woman also had the opportunity to explore Siracusa and Divinazione Expo, the showcase of Italian excellence dedicated to agri-food and beyond. “Walking around the city, I noticed how attention was focused on innovation and technology. I saw cutting-edge machinery and robots,” he enthuses.

“The presence of Katharina and her child Johann highlighted how the challenges and opportunities of European agriculture affect every generation”, say some delegates.