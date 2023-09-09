Russia withdrew from the agreement in July, a year after Turkey and the United Nations brokered its conclusion, as it complained that its food and fertilizer exports faced obstacles and that Ukrainian grain did not reach sufficient quantities to needy countries.

Erdogan said earlier this week following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it may be possible to revive the grain deal soon.

He added that Ukraine should show flexibility in its negotiating position facing Russia in the talks aimed at reviving the agreement and exporting more grain to Africa instead of Europe.

But on Friday, Ukraine opposed the idea of ​​easing sanctions on Russia in order to revive the agreement.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said that the Foreign Minister will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kiev on Saturday.