The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, said this Tuesday (June 29, 2021) that the main economies in the world must cooperate towards economic recovery and fight the covid-19 pandemic. The statement was made during a meeting of ministers and development ministers of the G20, a group of the 20 largest economies in the world, held in Matera, Italy.

Wang Yi, who attended the meeting remotely, criticized the “anti-China agenda” from United States. According to the Global Times, In a newspaper controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, the minister highlighted in his speech themes such as multilateralism, openness and global governance.

“Multilateralism is not a slogan hanging in the air, nor is it a cover for unilateralism”, said the Chinese chancellor.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the US is the biggest destroyer of world order for applying military sanctions and threats against other countries.

“The US ‘rules-based order’ is a dominant hegemonic system in the US”, Wang said in an interview this Tuesday (June 26, 2021), noting that the world system is centered on the UN (United Nations) and the rules are based on UN bills of rights.

“The world order is not hegemonic or made by a clique led by the United States. All countries must practice real multilateralism”, reported the Global Times.

China’s position comes amid an attempt by Western powers, led by the Americans, to contain the growing global influence of the Asian country.

The final document of the meeting of the G7, group of the biggest economies in the world, criticized what it considers anti-market practices of China and state intervention. Leaders of Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom met between the 11th and 13th of June, and reinforced the resumption of unity between the countries that make up the group.

Days after the meeting, US President Joe Biden met with representatives of the European Union to close a trade and cooperation agreement in technological development. The alignment also seeks to contain China’s influence.

In the military field, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) disclosed that China represents a security risk.

“China’s growing influence and international politics may present challenges that we need to face together as an alliance”, said the note signed by the leaders of the 30-member organization.

They also stated that “China’s stated ambitions and assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rule-based international order and areas relevant to Alliance security. We are [a aliança] concerned about coercive policies that contrast with the fundamental values ​​enshrined in the Washington Treaty”, they stated.

