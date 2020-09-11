Within the metropolis of Ishim, Tyumen area, the place the funeral of thief in legislation Vladimir Zyatkov (Zyatek) will happen on September 12, riot police started to drag collectively. This was reported to URA.RU by sources in legislation enforcement companies.

In response to the newspaper, the authorities are awaiting the arrival of crime bosses from throughout Russia, in order that they determined to play it protected and strengthen safety measures within the metropolis. Ishim is a small city, and within the occasion of an accident, the native police could not have sufficient assets, so safety officers from everywhere in the area are drawn there. The precise variety of reinforcements has not been disclosed.

On September 10, particulars of the incident have been reported, on account of which Zyatek died. In a drunken state, he was driving a ship when it collided at velocity with a barge on the Chernaya River in Surgut. The authority and three extra individuals, together with the spouse of the “wanting” for Surgut, died. 4 individuals have been hospitalized.

On September 9, Zyatek, collectively along with his household and associates, together with the one taking care of Surgut and his spouse, went on a ship to choose mushrooms.

Zyatkov was 65 years outdated, he had a number of convictions, together with for killing an individual in extra of the boundaries of permissible self-defense. He served 12 years in a strict regime colony. The authority obtained its first stroll on the age of 19.

