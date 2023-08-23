While all the attention is on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the lives of the people living on the front line remain largely hidden. They seem thrown back to the nineteenth century. They often run out of gas, electricity, water and central heating, our reporter Dmytro Synyak heard. “Municipal employees collect the garbage and mow the grass in bulletproof vests.”
Dmytro Synyak
Latest update:
06:54
