The aftermath of the championship final should be censored: the former blue, evidently provoked, loses his temper and Teodosic also lends him a hand, heavy penalties are on the way… The Forum also risks disqualification
Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Scudetto final takes second place. Because then the evening ends very badly. As they are leaving the field, the Virtus players come into contact with some fans who are insulting them from the stand near the exit. From verbal provocation, we move on to physical contact. From the videos of the people nearby, one in particular can be seen hitting Teodosic who is already about to take the tunnel towards the changing rooms. The Serbian from Virtus goes back, in another video we see him spitting, then climbs the first steps of the stands and reacts. Nearby is also the wife of Kevin Pangos, Olimpia’s point guard out of 12, with the two children, one in her arms. The security men are already on site to protect those who have nothing to do with one side and to divide those who have lost control.
You spit
—
Hackett is also in the front row. While Semi Ojeleye, physically a bull, holds him and, in another video, he is seen spitting. Abi Abass also steps in to act as peacemaker. With difficulty Hackett is calmed down as much as possible to go back to the locker room. A man in a white T-shirt is taken away by security. The referees have already been in the dressing room for a few minutes, so they can’t write anything on the scoresheet. But the federal prosecutor’s office, which is present on the courts during the finals, will act on the basis of the videos and testimonies collected. Teodosic and Hackett risk being disqualified and also the Milan field. It is probable that disciplinary measures will already be issued today.
June 12 – 1.05pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Forum #saloon #scenes #Hackett #boxer #version #spits #fan #risks #big
Leave a Reply