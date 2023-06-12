Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in the Scudetto final takes second place. Because then the evening ends very badly. As they are leaving the field, the Virtus players come into contact with some fans who are insulting them from the stand near the exit. From verbal provocation, we move on to physical contact. From the videos of the people nearby, one in particular can be seen hitting Teodosic who is already about to take the tunnel towards the changing rooms. The Serbian from Virtus goes back, in another video we see him spitting, then climbs the first steps of the stands and reacts. Nearby is also the wife of Kevin Pangos, Olimpia’s point guard out of 12, with the two children, one in her arms. The security men are already on site to protect those who have nothing to do with one side and to divide those who have lost control.