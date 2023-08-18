At the international forum “Army-2023” showed a folding reconnaissance drone “Thunder”

At the international military-technical forum “Army-2023” taking place in the Moscow region, they showed a folding drone “Thunder”, designed for reconnaissance and dropping ammunition. About it TASS said Vitaly Dolgov, head of the laboratory for external piloting and operation of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Scientific Research Institute of Computing Systems.

“The device folds with just a few movements and fits easily into a backpack. Assembly and disassembly takes five minutes. Without a warhead, the device weighs only 4 kilograms. It is also cheap, the cost is not disclosed at the moment, but it is very small, ”said the specialist.

Related materials:

The flight duration of the drone is up to 40 minutes, the payload mass is up to four kilograms, the flight range is up to 12 kilometers, and the speed is up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Earlier, at the Army-2023 forum, Aeroscan presented an all-terrain vehicle with a drone, which received the digital designation 421-24.