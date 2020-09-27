Finnish Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas won the tenth stage of the Formula 1 World Championship in the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, reports TASS…

The second place went to the Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The third was six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who was fined ten seconds for violations at the training start.

Russian Daniil Kvyat from Alfa Tauri finished eighth, his teammate Frenchman Pierre Gasly finished ninth.

In the overall standings of the tournament, Hamilton is in the lead with 205 points, the second place is taken by Bottas (161), the third is Verstappen (128). Kvyat with 14 points in the asset – on the 14th line.

Free races were held in Sochi on Friday as part of the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix. Bottas became the winner of the free practice. In the first practice his best time was 1: 34.923, in the second – 1: 33.519.

The next stage will take place on October 9-11 in Germany at the Nürburgring circuit.