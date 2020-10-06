Literature. Every week, Thursday at 7 pm, find “AU PIED DE LA LETTRE”, the literary program of Vincent Roy on the Humanity Youtube channel. Mohammed Aïssaoui will be the guest of Thursday 08 October.

“AT THE FOOT OF THE LETTER”: the new literary video program from Humanity is presented by Vincent Roy, whom readers of Humanity-Sunday know it well since it provides a weekly column. This program aims to give voice to authors.

Past issues:

1- Josyane Savigneau and Philippe Sollers (Thursday September 24, 2020), video here.

2- Cécile Guilbert (Thursday 1er October 2020), video here.