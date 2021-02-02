Every week, Thursday at 7 pm, find “AU PIED DE LA LETTRE”, the literary program of Humanity on the Humanity Youtube channel. Eric Fottorino will be the guest of Thursday 04 February. He is the author of the novel “Marina A”, published by Gallimard.

“AT THE FOOT OF THE LETTER”: the literary video program of Humanity is presented by Vincent Roy, whom readers of L‘Humanity-Sunday know it well since it provides a weekly column. This program aims to give voice to authors.

Visit the show’s YouTube channel here.

Past issues:

1- Josyane Savigneau and Philippe Sollers (Thursday September 24, 2020), video here.

2- Cécile Guilbert (Thursday 1er October 2020), video here.

3- Mohammed Aïssaoui (Thursday 08 Oct 2020), video here.

4- Belinda Cannone (Thursday 15 Oct 2020), video here.

5- Jacques Weber (Thursday 05 Nov 2020), video here.

6- Bernard Vasseur (Thursday 12 Nov 2020), video here.

7- Pascal Ory (Thursday 03 Dec 2020), video here.

8- Jean-Michel Delacomptée (Thursday January 14, 2021), video here.

9- Alain Fleischer (Thursday 21 Jan. 2021), video here.

11 – Sylvain Prudhomme (Thursday Jan. 28, 2021) video here.

In the broadcast of January 28, Sylvain Prudhomme presented his collection of short stories: “Les orages”.