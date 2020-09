L’Humanité is launching a new literary video program. Every week, Thursday at 7 pm, find “AU PIED DE LA LETTRE”. Vincent Roy, whom the readers of l’Humanité-Dimanche know well since he writes a weekly column, hosts this program which aims to give a voice to the authors. For the premiere of Thursday, September 24, he receives Josyane Savigneau and Philippe Sollers

A program to discover on the Humanity Youtube channel and on humanity.fr