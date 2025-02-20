In all languages, locutions are used whose origin and meaning are lost in the night of time. In Spanish, for exampleit is said that you have to ‘grab’ or ‘grab’ the occasion. An old belief explains such a strange way of saying: the Greeks … They represented the occasion as a woman with hair on her forehead, but bald in the rest; There was, then, to take it ‘by the hair’, so scarce, before it disappeared forever.

From a very different world comes the expression ‘to the first change’. The formula, in singular, was often used from the 16th century to send money by bank to a city abroad. It serves as an example the card that, for this purpose, sent to France the merchandise merchant, Brother of the poet. I transcribe it of a contemporary copy putting the additions of the notary in it, so that the reader immerses himself, for a moment, in such a distant time and, at the same time, so current:

«In Seville, December 2, 1597. 450 shields. In the next payments of the Reyes Fair will pay your mercy for this first change to Felipe Cataño and Adam Centurion 450 Gold Shields of Marks by the Value received from Baltasar Espínola in the bank by Pedro de la Torre Espinosa and company; and put your mercy to my account. Christ with everyone! And the firm says: Miguel de Medrano. And the envelope: to Paulo Ribero in Besançon, Feria de Reyes ».

Even the tongue is subjected to the fashionable flying whims!

At the first change, then, Riberola gave Cataño and Centurión the amount indicated, actually paid by Espínola (between Genoese bankers The game was, although the latter or did not have ‘account’ with the first, or it was more interested in the arrangement made with the Spanish). As another Sevillian sentenced, Tomás de Mercado, while “you live without debts, you live with rest”, while the change lends itself to setbacks and even stumbling, since there are “those who give a first change … and the more of the time it pretends ». But at the first change you have to respond immediately, for acceptance or for your protest. There is the origin of the speech, which was later used in plural.

But our text still lends itself to Two more comments. The written folio was carefully folded until it turned it into a small ID, and the Folding Face was given the name of the recipient: it was what was what Here’s ‘the overiting’, Where the current ‘envelope’, the packaging where the recipient of the letter is indicated.

One last observation: ‘value’ is a female, the usual in this type of nouns during our Golden Age. In French, the language that this gender change imposed us, is still said ‘La Chaleur’; In Spanish, however, ‘heat’ sounds to vulgar today. Even the tongue is subjected to the fashionable flying whims!