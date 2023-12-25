At the expense of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments printed about 100,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an. , which is the second batch within the project to print the Qur’an at the expense of His Highness, to be distributed locally and abroad.

The assigned head of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, praised the great care and extreme care that His Highness the President, may God protect him, gives to the Holy Qur’an and its teaching, appreciating His Highness’s great support for the Authority, the Qur’an memorization centers and mosque circles, in continuation of the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who laid the first building block for the centers for memorizing the Holy Qur’an, which are witnessing continuous development and prosperity under the patronage of His Highness, until they have become established educational institutions.

Dr. Al-Darai said that the printing of this batch comes within the project of printing the Qur’an at the expense of His Highness the President of the State, and is being implemented under the supervision of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, to be distributed to mosques, memorization centers, and charitable institutions inside and outside the country, calling on God Almighty to protect His Highness and grant him success in all good things. And he puts what he has done in the balance of his good deeds.