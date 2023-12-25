At the expense of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and with the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments printed about 100,000 copies. From the Holy Qur’an – which is the second batch within the project to print the Qur’an at the expense of His Highness – to be distributed locally and abroad.

His Excellency Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Darai, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments on assignment, praised the great care and extreme care that His Highness the President, “may God protect him,” gave to the Holy Qur’an and its teaching, appreciating His Highness’s great support for the Authority, the Qur’an memorization centers, and mosque circles, in continuation of the approach of the late founding leader. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who laid the first building block for the Holy Qur’an memorization centers, which are witnessing continuous development and prosperity under the patronage of His Highness until they have become established educational institutions.

Dr. Al-Darai said that the printing of this batch comes within the project of printing the Qur’an at the expense of His Highness, and is being implemented under the supervision of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, to be distributed to mosques, memorization centers, and charitable institutions inside and outside the country, praying to God Almighty to preserve His Highness and grant him success in all good and make what he has provided in The balance of his good deeds.