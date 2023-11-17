Not only the big businessmen, but also the “old friends” of Iowa. At the exclusive dinner with Xi Jinping, Sarah Lande appeared between Elon Musk and Tim Cook. “We are ordinary people, but we had more time to become super friends,” the 85-year-old told Chinese state TV. It was she, in 1985, who organized the reception of the then 32-year-old Xi in Iowa. At the dawn of his career, the future leader led an agricultural delegation. It was the golden age of Sino-American relations. Now times are very different but the invitation is functional to the rhetoric of people-to-people exchanges with which Beijing tries to circumvent US politics, recalling old stories and establishing ties with the business world. In the hope of strengthening internal opposition to the winds of decoupling or risk reduction. «For me, America is you» Xi wrote to Lande in a 2022 letter. Among the friends from Iowa also Gary Dvorchak. Xi was hosted in his bedroom adorned with Star Trek posters.

In the Chinese media, the summit is defined as a success based on “mutual respect”, with the two countries showing their desire to stabilize relations despite their differences. The images of the conversation with Biden about Chinese cars and of the Golden State Warriors t-shirt given to Xi by the governor of California Gavin Newsom went viral on social media. There is a lot of talk about the possible sending of pandas to San Diego, after the strategic withdrawal of those in Washington last week: a significant signal for Chinese diplomacy. Then there is room for the guarantees provided by Biden on Taiwan. In reality, the positions on the dossier remain very distant.

No mention of the “dictator” with which Biden labeled Xi, nor of the response from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The priorities are to show the success of the leader’s diplomacy and give confidence to businesses and investors. Illusions about the future are perhaps limited, but in the present we want stability.