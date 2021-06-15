Whoever bridges the 390 kilometers between the Finnish capital Helsinki and the Russian Saint Petersburg by car, follows the E18 highway almost the entire distance. Just over the Finnish-Russian border – and just over halfway through the journey – turn southeast at the town of Vyborg towards the Russian city. Had the Finns determined history, the geographical demarcation would only have been after Vyborg. During the Second World War they twice lost the battle with the Soviet Union and with it Vyborg.

When Finland plays its second match at the European Football Championship against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon, history plays a role. A duel with a double layer. “You can compare it with the Netherlands-Germany,” says Adriaan van der Hoeven, former teacher of Finnish language and culture at the University of Groningen. “But with Finns there has always been the real threat that the larger neighboring country can again choose to invade.”

When the Soviet Union invaded Finland in the winter of 1939, the Red Army thought it could quickly gain ground. But the Finns inflicted great losses on the Soviet Union. “In the end, the Soviets won the Winter War of 1939, and Finland had to give up part of the country after all,” says Van der Hoeven.

National Memory

A major evacuation followed, more than four hundred thousand Finns had to leave their habitat that winter. Two years later, the country again fought side-by-side with the German army against the Soviets. In search of reparation and more importantly: reclaiming territory. That seemed to work, little by little land was reclaimed. But again the Soviet soldiers proved too strong and Finland lost even more territory.

The events of that time are part of the national memory. “The Winter War is always topical when it comes to Finnish self-awareness,” historian Antero Holmila recently said in an interview with This is Finland, following his book Talvisota muiden silmin (The Winter War through the eyes of others). In many families, those who experienced the major evacuation have recently died or are still alive,” says Van der Hoeven. “They know the grief and anguish of the people who had to leave their homeland because the Soviet Union had annexed the area.” The history with Russia lives on in the living rooms.

And at the border. Anyone who wants to cross the 1,340 kilometer long border must have a permit. According to the Finnish authorities, some 3,000 Finns are daily guarded at 13 different places where trucks, vans and cars can go from Russia to Finland and vice versa. The Finns remain wary, not least because of the unexpected military exercises of superpower Russia near the border. Despite the fact that the real danger that Russia wants to regain territory has diminished in recent years, Finland started the restoration of an old-fashioned tunnel system a few years ago. In the event of an attack, the complex would accommodate about 600,000 Finns.

The Finns want to win the European Championship match with neighboring Russia just a little more than the other matches. But, explains Van der Hoeven, if there is one thing that characterizes the Scandinavians, it is the long-term vision. And letting go of resentment. “They know better than anyone that they have to deal with the big neighbor in a reasonable way.” It is one of the reasons Finland never joined NATO. The country did become a member of the European Union, the euro was also introduced. Van der Hoeven: „Finland is really a western country, capitalist. You cannot compare it with all the other countries bordering Russia or the former Soviet.”

Last win in 1912

What Finland has already succeeded in doing with ice hockey – the country’s biggest sport – beating Russia, has only succeeded once with football. The Finns won 2-1 at the 1912 Olympics. In the sixteen official duels that have followed since then, Finland has only drawn five times. If you look at the Finnish newspapers, you can see how far football is from the status of ice hockey. No chocolate letters about the first ever victory at a European Championship against Denmark on Saturday, no analyzes about the opponent’s system.

The fact that Finland, the number 54 in the FIFA ranking, is now active in the European Championship, is not only due to the expansion of the number of participants from sixteen to 24. The Finns finished second in the qualifying group behind Italy, and lagged behind, among others, the much stronger Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A star like Jari Litmanen is missing from the Finnish team. But the defensively oriented team does have a high scoring striker with Teemu Pukki. He scored 26 times for Norwich City in the Championship, the second tier of England last season. The selection also houses a number of players with Eredivisie experience. The captain against the Danes was midfielder Tim Sparv (former FC Groningen), defender Thomas Lam was active at PEC Zwolle last season, but was in the stands against Denmark.

The first game at the European Championship showed how tough the Finns can be. In the more than forty minutes before the stadium in Copenhagen was rocked by the cardiac arrest of the Danish player Christian Eriksen, the Finns held their ground quite easily. Joel Pohjanpalo (of the German HSV) after halftime against the beaten Denmark turned out to be enough for the win. Against Russia, which itself lost the first game against Belgium (0-3), the Finns can already qualify for the eighth final on Wednesday. Perhaps a small settlement of history.

Game schedule

Program Wednesday B Finland – Russia 3 p.m. A Turkey – Wales 6pm A Italy – Switzerland 9 pm