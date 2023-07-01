At the entrance to the Crimean bridge from the Krasnodar Territory on Saturday, July 1, a traffic jam 5 km long was formed. This was announced by the Minister of Transport of the peninsula Nikolai Lukashenko in his Telegram channel.

Izvestia has footage from the scene at its disposal. They can see a line of cars.

According to Lukashenka, the waiting time for the inspection exceeds two hours. Against this background, the staff on the inspection lines has been increased and control over their work has been strengthened.

The head of the department also apologized to citizens for the inconvenience caused.

On June 8, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, reported that all necessary measures had been taken to protect the Crimean bridge. In particular, the bridge is protected by air defense systems.

The structures of the Crimean bridge were damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the explosion was carried out by the special services of Ukraine. This version was confirmed by the FSB of the Russian Federation, calling the organizer of the terrorist attack the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, headed by the head Kirill Budanov. Already identified 12 people who are directly related to the terrorist attack.