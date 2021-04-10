At the end of the week Will the kitchen fit the point itself when it starts to be full of different bins?

Responsibility for waste has been shifted to consumers, even if it belongs to industry, according to researchers, writes Päivi Ängeslevä in her column.

Päivi Ängeslevä­

I wondered blue plastic bumps that the soil behind the cottage spit inside. I picked up a liter of taliter and turned the ground. When I found glass jars, a rusty can, a plastic bottle, and more shredded plastic, I realized that the former residents of the cottage had buried their waste in the backyard back in the 1980s.

Stabbed in anger. How dare you! The decay of plastic cuttings can take a hundred years. The can and plastic bottle last up to five hundred years, and the glass lasts forever.

On the other hand, I understood. In the 1980s, rural areas did not yet have effective waste collection. Broken and useless goods were stored in the attic, waste was buried in the backyard of the backyard or in a nearby swamp. They just wanted to get rid of them. That might have been the case myself.

Since then, waste management has developed by leaps and bounds. Today, household waste is usually sorted and is the sole responsibility of the consumer. The home sorting center is a kitchen that should have up to ten bins for different types of waste.

I was thinking of my kitchen with containers for only bio and mixed waste.

I’m still trying. I collect metals and glasses on the table, papers, cardboard and cardboard on the floor. Used batteries in the cupboard, deposit bottles in the bag. Plastic is the hardest. The packaging hangs here and there, and when the kitchen mess really irritates, I throw them in the mixed waste as well.

I know I’m doing wrong.

Broken the drinking glass is not included in the glass collection. Baking paper is biowaste. I do Marttojen test waste sorting and I can’t even answer how an intact garment should be disposed of.

Sorting has been made difficult. It takes effort and takes time. Wondering how this has been arrived at.

I’m calling a historian Henry Nygårdille, which has studied the development of Finnish waste management. He says waste has always been sorted if it has benefited industry or people. Food scraps have been thrown at pigs, human and animal droppings have been picked up from cities to rural fields.

Wartime and the years that followed intensified sorting.

Nygård explains that paper, rag and metal were used as industrial raw materials. The prize for collecting them was sugar, Mekano building kits, radios or even money.

Pledge bottles came in the late 1970s, and I remember that.

In a small town in the 1970s, a landfill was a “recycling center” that often grabbed as much stuff as it left. In the 1980s, that too began to change. At the landfill, the waste had to be sorted and paid for. Gradually, the inclusion of the goods was prohibited.

It began to be thought that waste had to be sorted where it was generated.

The model was taken from Sweden. It was first sorted at Huusholl, then at waste points, sorting stations or waste treatment areas in the housing association and shopping centers.

Bad day. It’s too busy and the kitchen too messy, so an empty milk jar, margarine box and its foil lid are flying into mixed waste. In the evening, guilt strikes. How dare I! I don’t even live in a country where plastic and metal would have to be driven by car to a waste point. I realize that my attitude towards the environment is at odds with my behavior.

Finns take sorting seriously and consider it an obligation to the environment and society, explains the professor of sociology Jarno Valkonen. When you sort your waste, you feel like you are doing something concrete for the environment and the community.

When you can’t do that, you feel like you’re acting against the norms. Then wrong.

Shame and guilt can be combated by blaming other people or circumstances. So I did. I underestimated the indifference and cursed too small kitchens, where there are not enough bins, and packaging, with too much plastic.

Professor Emeritus of Environmental Policy Ilmo Massan According to I have used guilt shield.

He has also spoken everyday tyranny. About how values ​​crumble under everyday pressures. That is when you find yourself in the forced gap of everyday life, where you cannot live according to your values.

Like talking about me. My values ​​include sorting, if only I could and could.

Tin the future, sorting will only accelerate, as the European Union demands more. In Finland, the recycling rate of municipal waste is in the order of 43 percent. It should rise to 55% in 2025 and 65% in 2035.

The point is to sort the textiles, then maybe separate the plastic types. The thought is tiring.

How can I dispose of a shirt that contains cotton, polyester and viscose? How do I identify different plastics? And is it even worth sorting them if new varieties have to be transported to waste points tens of kilometers away, as in rural areas today?

It is clear that sorting needs to be increased in sparsely populated areas. It should be easier for the recycling rate to increase. But how? Maybe scientists know.

Henry Nygård and Jarno Valkonen say that the responsibility for waste lies with industry, because it produces it. It also decides on the materials of the products. If the margarine box and its lid were of the same type of plastic, sorting would be easier.

Ilmo Massa sees sorting as “a process that is still in progress”.

I’m thinking about my kitchen. Will I be able to get there anymore if sorting requires fifteen containers?