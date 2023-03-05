At the end of the week | When Finland joins NATO, I’ll pop the sparkling wine

When Finland finally joins NATO, it is worth celebrating Putin’s great failure.

In September 2001 president Vladimir Putin was coming to Finland for the first time on a state visit. The day before the visit, Helsingin Sanomat published an extraordinary story.

It began: “Russian President Vladimir Putin received the minister of the largest single owner of SanomaWSOY in the Kremlin on Monday evening Aatos Erkon and gave a rare interview to the editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat Janne Virkkus and editorial editor Erkki Pennanen.”

In the interview HS asked the following: You have emphasized that Russia is part of Europe and Western European culture. Does that mean that you seek to develop relations especially with the European Union and its member countries?

Putin replied: “Russia is a European country and therefore European orientation is the main direction of our foreign policy.”

Putin continued that during the Cold War, Russia had suffered especially from dividing lines and isolation.

“We have learned those lessons well. All our efforts are now aimed at ensuring that there are no dividing lines in Europe,” Putin said.

In 2001, the world was different. From today’s perspective, HS’s festive delegation to the Kremlin looks embarrassing. And Putin’s speeches sound strange.

European trend? No dividing lines?

Recently I visited a friend’s family in the village. At the dinner table, of course, we talked about the North Atlantic Defense Alliance. We are considering whether Hungary and Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the summer.

The friend said that when Finland is finally confirmed as a member of the military alliance, he will raise a toast.

I said that I did too.

Pops, says the Nato scumbag.

It wasn’t long ago that in Finland it would have been considered outrageous that someone would dare to celebrate NATO. There are enough poppers now. On Wednesday, the parliament approved the bill on Finland’s NATO membership by 184-7 votes.

Those are historical figures. For almost 80 years, Finland has – perhaps the most persistent of European democracies – nurtured trust in Russia, despite all the outrages of the neighboring country. Now it’s over.

So, 22 years after the HS interview, I would have a follow-up question for Putin. You aimed “all your efforts” at the fact that there would be no dividing lines in Europe.

How did it go in your opinion?

In the year 2001 NATO included sixteen European countries. Only two European member states, Norway and Poland, shared a land border with Russia.

Now in 2023, there will be 27 NATO countries in Europe. The situation on Russia’s western borders has changed so that it is now easier to list the countries that are not part of NATO. There are three countries: the Belarusian dictatorship controlled by Russia, Ukraine fighting for its independence, and Finland.

NATO has expanded. But it is misleading to express the matter in the passive. It’s the Russian way. After all, Russia claims propagandistically that NATO is expanding under the guidance of the United States. As if the countries joining the military alliance had no will of their own.

It’s not like that.

On the contrary, one after the other, European countries have decided on their own to seek NATO membership. They have done so because it has become clear to them that Russia cannot be trusted. And especially not to Putin’s Russia.

Eleven European countries have applied for and been accepted into NATO during Putin’s reign. In addition, two applicants, Finland and Sweden, will join soon. Ukraine hopes for membership sometime in the future.

Putin wanted to curb the growth of NATO, but the exact opposite happened. He failed miserably in his most important goal.

One day the Russians will understand this too.

Many European countries could have stayed out of NATO if Putin had really kept his 2001 vision. If he had taken cooperation with Europe as the main trend and reformed Russia into a European country.

Europe did strive for partnership with Russia. There was trade, energy cooperation and joint major projects. Russia was lured into peaceful coexistence.

But Putin took Russia in its natural direction. Russia is not a European country, and it has not learned anything from history. Russia is a violent dictatorship that seeks to conquer neighboring countries. It can’t be otherwise.

When Finland really started to strive for NATO a year ago in March, the vision was suddenly clear. Gone were the 30-year speculations about Russia’s intentions and speculations about Finland’s special status or reflections on the fact that the United States has also done bad things in the world.

It is. Fortunately, you can belong to NATO, even if you don’t always like US foreign policy.

At dinner in the year of the friend, we remembered the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. It will also be 20 years in March. In Helsinki, a demonstration against the US attack gathered 15,000 people on the streets – i.e. more than the marchers now for Ukraine. At that time, a minority of Finns thought well of the US military or NATO.

However, it is more important to remember the history of Finland.

Finland survived in the years 1939–1945. But in 1809, Russia subjugated the Finns under its rule. And before that, during the time of bigotry in 1713–1721.

NATO membership is the moment when Finns’ centuries-long fear disappears. There is no need to worry anymore that we will fall under Russian rule. Soon there will be such partners that Russia will not even dare to try.

Then the words of the classic phrase can be updated.

Here under the nuclear umbrella.

Long live a Finn.