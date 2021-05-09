At the end of the week The weight of parenting continues to accumulate for mothers – and it prevents us from seeing people

The parenting debate is so mother-centered that the weight of parenthood remains on the shoulders of women, writes Jaakko Lyytinen in his column.

Jaakko Lyytinen­

Good mother’s day. The words are written on the card with a six-year-old swaying handwriting. White anemones that have been eroded from the ground are sniffing in a glass of water. The woman has a faded bathrobe. Dust particles hover in the light of a May Sunday morning.

The bathrobe is a 35-year-old mother of three. Working in the theater takes evenings and strength. On weekends, he reads poems and listens Schubertia. A man hitting a typewriter in his office. Children do their best.

I try to take a closer look at the picture, but there is too much in between. Years, memories. Heavy and dear.

I realize I know almost nothing about the dressing gown. What he thought was what he dreamed of. Who was the man under all that maternity burden?

I read five years ago Helvi Liikanen interview. Hell had seven children, 18 grandchildren, 27 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He cannoned great quotes: “Happiness consists of the mundane things of life.” And, “A cow is a ruminant and a human is a mistake.” And, “As long as I get all the kids to the nursing home, I’ll have to die.” A sense of humor was preserved.

Helv’s life story crystallized the ethos of the heroic mothers of the generation that built Finland, the ideal citizenship of agrarian Finland. Farm work by hand, endless childcare.

As Finland urbanized, the status of women also changed. At the same time, a new cargo accumulated in the maternity package.

Märta Tikkanen was born into an academic family in Helsinki in 1935, only 19 years after Helvi Liikanen. Märta became a border breaker and a pioneer of the women’s movement whose life Johanna Holmström depicts in a recent biography Märta Tikkanen – A girl who wanted to run on the water (translated by Maija Kauhanen).

Märta had four children, three of whom Henrik Tikkanen with. The union of the two artists was repeatedly at the point of breaking. Both wrote, Märta in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the family and the noise of the TV, Henrik in his cottage at the back of the yard. Henrik also drew. And yeah.

Märta considered fading. He had a demanding daily job and a burning desire to write. In May 1978, he opened a letter to a friend To Åsa Moberg: Kids and school rides and all the other practical things are on my shoulders, everyone’s clothes and books and patrons, you can certainly imagine.

Märta, the dressing gown and other contemporaries probably assumed that in the 2020s, a woman’s burden would be lighter.

Sociologists began to speak in the early 2000s emphasizing family values familism rise. Some mothers adopted an attachment theory that emphasized the primacy of maternal care. There were baby carriers and diapers.

Familism, according to maternity researchers, has progressed in the 2020s to the “ideal of intensive motherhood,” which further emphasizes the importance and constant presence of the mother. The pioneers of intensive motherhood are influential mothers on social media.

But one thing remains: the parenting conversation is so maternity-centered that men avoid participation. Commenting on many men probably feels as appealing as a walk in the spring, a stone backpack on his back.

And so the maternity pack, the weight of parenting, stays junk on women’s shoulders.

At the end of her biography, Johanna Holmström asks Märta Tikkanen what she thinks about women’s living conditions in the current situation. According to Tikkanen, women are now much more demanding. A woman must live in several different roles at the same time. “Mothers of young children should not only go to work and earn as much money as their husbands, but also be good housekeepers and handy and bake cookies and organize perfect parties,” says Tikkanen.

According to Tikkanen, feminism has begun to mean that women can and do everything. “That you have to do everything.” What if you thought that anything could be done, but it really isn’t. “It’s okay to be weak, it’s okay not to know or not even want to, and it’s also okay to say you can’t. But that seems to be an impossible idea. All humanity is gone, ”says Tikkanen.

I don’t think so? We seem to be in the same alley with Märta from modern motherhood. Maybe it’s because of the public framing. There are extremes in the voice, branded influencers of their intense motherhood, or exhausted. A large proportion of mothers seem to treat themselves and their parenting humanely. It’s okay to drink a couple of plastic cups of sparkling wine in a sandbox with a neighbor if you feel like it. Or it’s okay not to drink.

By morning walk i watch the white anemones rising from the brown ground. Like to remind of the upcoming Mother’s Day. I think of my acquaintance’s words: a person is an adult only when he stops blaming his parents.

It’s not easy. Despite all our adulthood, our childhood needs always live within us. A longing for consolation and consolation, of which a Swiss-born philosopher Alain de Botton has written. In a tight spot, we miss someone holding and reassuring us, “like some compassionate adult, probably a mother, held us decades earlier”.

The bathrobe might not have been a very good mother. He made mistakes. He searched for himself and tried to deal with his traumas. When he died in 2006, part of the cargo was passed on to the descendants.

But she was much more than a mother. He was a man who wanted to see clearly.

At the funeral, a friend said to me: Your mother was my role model. An intelligent and independent woman.

I was startled. I would have liked to know him.