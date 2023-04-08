At the end of the week | The United States made a big mistake 20 years ago – It also affected Finland’s hesitation towards NATO

The invasion of Iraq was the big mistake of the US 20 years ago. Putin did not learn from it.

BI woke up in the morning to an explosion in the sky. Soon a cry of alarm rang out. Gas!

I was in the desert of Kuwait, in a tented camp of the US invasion army. It was March 23, 2003. Three days earlier, the United States had launched a war of aggression against Iraq.

I jumped up from the tent bed. I pulled on a gas mask, put on a plastic protective suit and ran out into the dark desert with a flashlight.

In the bunker protected by sacks, I sat on the sand. American soldiers were sitting next to it. They were about to conquer Iraq, and I was reporting what they were doing to HS readers.

The first information in the bunker was that US anti-aircraft had destroyed a missile fired by Iraq in the air. And that there could be deadly battle gas in the air.

We waited with gas masks on. Some of the American soldiers were scared, some were brave. Tough stuff! I won’t forget this! One soldier roared as if it was an outrageous injustice that Iraq had fired on Americans who had invaded the country.

I was annoyed. In the bunker I wrote in my little black notebook:

“Hell, they begged for this! What about going to conquer foreign lands.”

QI wrote a diary about the Iraq war in a black notebook. My work trip lasted a good four weeks in March-April 2003, i.e. exactly 20 years ago. I found my notebook this week by chance at the bottom of a dresser drawer.

A bigger thing also happened this week. Finland became a member of NATO, the US-led military alliance. I’m happy about that.

That’s why it was confusing to read about my experiences in 2003 in the old diary. Of course, I remembered that I was against the US invasion of Iraq – it was a very common opinion. I still didn’t remember how much the war had worn me down.

March 22, 2003:

“The attitude of these Yankees is annoying. He thinks they are so perfect. They say they are doing the world a favor by coming here to kill people. Oh yeah.”

That same evening I had been thinking about my acquaintances in Baghdad. “What Naafa, Kareem, Nuri, Rad and others do. Are they in a bomb shelter? At home? Or in arms waiting for the conquerors to come?”

March 26, 2003: “Iraqi victims have begun to arrive in droves. I really hope that Iraq would give these cowboys a hard time.”

We are now in a military alliance with those cowboys.

Ithe raki tragedy is worth remembering, because it summarizes essential things about warfare.

First: offense is not the best defense. On the contrary, wars of aggression rarely achieve their goal, or anything at all.

Second: at the beginning of a war, the aggressor is always too hopeful. The gaze is too close. You don’t know how to think that the destructive shadow of war is decades long.

“ “The attitude of these Yankees is irritating,” I wrote in my war diary.

The Iraq war was fought not only in 2003, but also for years after that, and the problems caused by the war are still not over.

Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died. Dictator Saddam Hussein was overthrown and hanged, but chaos and civil war took their place. Iraq is still unstable and is radiating problems elsewhere.

The US lost thousands of soldiers in a pointless war. It did not gain a new ally in the Middle East, but new enemies. The war did not stop jihadist terrorism, it accelerated it. From the chaos of Iraq, the extremist movement ISIS emerged, an unprecedented international threat.

Now, 20 years later, it appears that the biggest beneficiary of the US invasion has been its archenemy, Iran. It has taken over neighboring Iraq.

Pmy diary is embarrassing to read in places. On March 25, 2003, I praised myself. “Musta has already become quite good at putting on a gas mask. Go in seconds.” I continued with the gentleness of a war reporter that I can’t take the alarms very seriously anymore. “Gas attack, you bastard.”

The alarms really were unwarranted. Iraq never used combat gas. It didn’t even have chemical weapons or other weapons of mass destruction. They had already been destroyed years before under the supervision of the UN, and it was known in Washington before the war.

Still, the US used the threat of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction as justification for the attack. It lied to the whole world. It wouldn’t have been worth it.

A year and a half before the invasion of Iraq, on September 11, 2001, the United States had been the target of the worst terrorist attack in history. It had received unprecedented international support and sympathy. For the first – and still only – time in history, NATO’s Fifth Article had been introduced. An attack on one is an attack on all member countries.

The United States lost that unique position by starting a war of aggression against Iraq on false grounds and without UN authorization. Support weakened. Not even Nato supported it. Of the member states, only Britain and Poland participated in the ground attack. The whole “war on terror” lost its moral justification.

The Iraq war also affected Finns’ position on NATO. It was thought that the better option is to stay out of America’s messy wars. That idea remained in power for a long time, until the idea of ​​Russia changed.

YIn 2003, the United States was led by a president George W. Bush. Russia was led even then Vladimir Putin.

For Bush, Iraq was an obsession. A problem left unfinished by the father, which the president and his inner circle wanted to “solve” by going to war. That is why Iraq was presented as a threat. Had to attack to defend.

Putin is obsessed with Ukraine. A mistake in history that should be corrected. Ukraine did not threaten Russia, so Putin has had to invent a lot of lies, why he had to attack there.

Putin should have learned from the mistakes of the Americans.

In the end, war also damages the aggressor.