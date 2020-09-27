At the end of the week The debate over honor control and mutilation made me think: a girl who challenges her community but does not want to abandon it is left alone

We easily think that man has to choose. There must be a clear nest difference or suffer the consequences, writes Maria Manner in her column.

Went what many feared: the senior judge of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in the middle Donald Trumpin term of office. Instead of grief, an immediate controversy began over the appointment of a new judge.

Ginsburg was 87 years old and had a liberal reputation. He was fanated like a pop star. T-shirts, mugs, books and movies were made.

I started watching a documentary about him RBG. How different the world looked at the beginning of his career. During her studies, she was one of the few women in Harvard Law School who had only just begun to accept women as students in the 1950s. In New York, no law firm at the time wanted to hire a woman. The woman was allowed to be fired because of her pregnancy, and she might need her husband’s signature on her bank loan.

Ginsburg did not allow sex discrimination to discourage but began to challenge it in courtrooms. As the black civil rights movement had done a little earlier, Ginsburg demanded the equality guaranteed to women by the constitution. And not just for women. He also took to the Supreme Court a case in which a widowed father did not receive single parent allowance because it was intended only for mothers.

Ginsburg has described his job in such a way that he had to make visible gender discrimination that male judges didn’t even think existed.

The statement seemed startling. How did they not supposedly recognize obvious discrimination, smart people?

Thought came to mind when I got a phone call from a young woman.

I got to know him when I wrote some stuff respect for girls and genital mutilation.

The woman moved to Finland as a child with her family. He comes from a conservative Muslim family. As a teenager, he was not allowed to play ball games, move around the city, or socialize with boys.

Many in the female community did not find these practices discriminatory. The different roles of the sexes were seen as natural and the rules as the protection of the woman. It was thought that roles and rules would lift a woman on a pedestal. Similarly, the different status of the sexes was justified in Ginsburg’s youth.

The woman who called me is an adult, educated and at work. In a telephone conversation, he vented his frustration. In his view, the easiest way to make room for public debate is for those who are willing to give up their community altogether or make a radical difference to it.

If, on the other hand, like him, he wants to stick to his religion and identity, it’s harder to talk about problems. The woman said that then she easily feels left alone.

I recognized the idea. I have received over the past year, some from other contacts by immigrant young women, and have heard that before.

I thought maybe this is a broader problem. We easily think that man has to choose. A clear nest difference must be made or the consequences suffered.

The same is sometimes seen with Jehovah’s Witnesses or Old Believers. Their problems may be seen as internal to groups that others cannot afford.

Even victims of intimate partner violence are told: why don’t you leave?

Admittedly, the equating of community control with traditional intimate partner violence is lame. The latter rarely comes with community approval, even if Pena’s guys say in a close-up pack that you’re going to put that akka to the ground.

In any case, I began to think that a categorical way of thinking might sometimes prevent us from acting consistently for our own values.

Discourse the rights of girls and women who criticize the norms of their communities are easily escalated. Opponents of immigration use the position of women as a percussion weapon for their own purposes.

On the other hand, it seems that many equality advocates are cautious in commenting on the subject. Racists are reluctant to be given tools, even when grievances are brought up by members of minorities themselves. Caution may also involve justified criticism of a white savior who speaks for others.

It is still a different thing to speak for one than to be on the other. Caution can sometimes seem like indifference. The whole human rights movement is based on the fact that those who are not affected are allied with those in difficulty.

The women’s movement has often driven change through legislation. There has been a desire in the law to record what is considered wrong so that it can be better identified. Therefore, activists have often preferred precise laws to broad general definitions. For example, sexual harassment could previously be convicted in Finland under another criminal title, but a separate regulation in the Penal Code was seen as a more effective means.

In recent years, women’s and human rights organizations have campaigned for consent-based rape legislation. The definition of rape would be based on a lack of voluntariness, not on violence or its threat. Some legal scholars have considered the change to be largely symbolic in practice.

Parliament has also been demanded to ban genital mutilation of girls. Mutilation is already, in principle, a sign of aggravated assault, but supporters of a citizens’ initiative on the subject would like to ban it separately in law.

The need to amend the Sexual Criminal Code has been justified, among other things, by the fact that it is possible to influence attitudes with the help of the Criminal Code. With regard to mutilation, arguments to the contrary have been heard. On the left side of the political field, it has been pointed out that criminal law is not a panacea and the law will not stop the problem.

Organizations working against mutilation also disagree on the need for a change in the law, and it has been feared, for example, that it will increase discrimination against ethnic groups. The citizens’ initiative is not necessarily unproblematic, but I could not help but wonder how things are sometimes emphasized in politics.

Law is important, but it has its limits. Not everything can be denied by law. If girls are not allowed to hobby or parents do not accept a spouse, what can society do? I asked the caller if our means were not quite low then.

Many times behind the control is the human fear of parents that something is going to happen to the girls, he said. Then a conversation can help. He listed other things as well: it is important to train teachers and those working with young people on the subject, and of course we need to talk to young people. And unequal rules should not be accepted as natural cultural differences, as is sometimes the case now. He referred to young people who do not attend music lessons or come to sexual education classes.

At least young people who want equality should not be left alone.

I was thinking about Ginsburg. In the documentary, she quotes Pioneer, an anti-slavery women’s movement Sarah Grimkén words from the 19th century.

“I don’t ask for special treatment because of my gender. I just ask our brothers to stop dictating to us. ”