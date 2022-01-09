At the end of the week Swedish economist spent 17 years as a monk in Buddhist monasteries – in one sentence he summed up his most important insight

Forget Björn Borg and Abba-Björn. Sweden’s gift to us Nordic pushers is former forester Björn Natthiko Lindeblad.

Christmas after that I lay in a chocolate puddle under the woolen booty and devoured Dopesickdrama series. A series based on real events tells of the U.S. drug epidemic and the ownership of Purdue Pharma Sackler the faceless greed of the family.

Dopesickin with which my mind took over the opioid problem of the Appalachian mining community. The news raged omikron. The sun had escaped to Kauri’s turning circle.

The combination was somehow too much.

I left for Central Park with my dog. I’m looking for something light to accompany me. I ended up listening to a newly translated work as an audiobook I may be wrong and have other insights into life. I imagined it to be Swedish självhjp.

Book says Björn from Lindeblad, whose life crumbled one Sunday in May 1987. Björn was a 25-year-old economist with a company car, his own secretary, and a handsome apartment in Spain.

Björn slipped into the red Ikea couch at home in the grip of Sunday anxiety. The work felt too demanding. An interim report had to be prepared. The company’s management team had to be told whether it would be worthwhile to build a carbon dioxide plant on the outskirts of Madrid.

“ All my current thoughts are bad for me, Björn said.

Five years later, Björn stood at the gate of a forest monastery in northeastern Thailand. He knelt on his knees at the abbot and said, “I’ve left everything and I want to start as a forester.”

Björn drove his thick pale thatched house and wore an ocher-colored monk’s robe. Three months later, Björn became Natdiko, a Buddhist monk. The name means one whose wisdom grows.

Initial the monastery was spooky. Björn Natthiko imagined that he could meditate in complete peace, but he ended up spending 24 hours in community life.

The bell rings at three in the morning. The monks scurried along a dark rhythmic path that led to the meditation hall. They bowed three times to the golden Buddha statue and began reciting the words and messages of the Buddha. It was followed by a long meditation.

As the sun rose, the monks went to nearby villages for a round trip. They did not beg, but received food from the villagers. The monks enjoyed their only meal of the day at half past nine in the morning. A starving Swede dreamed of pizza and ice cream.

Björn Natthiko’s thoughts wandered through endless meditations. He found the other monks burdensome until he gradually began to realize that there was only one way to help with irritation: to learn to keep others exactly as they were.

The idea appealed deeply to the parents of the two teens.

From Thailand, Björn Natthiko moved to an English monastery and from there to a Swiss one. He began touring the world directing meditation retreats. Until 2008, his life crumbled again. In the midst of meditation, he heard a deep voice whisper: It’s time for you to move on.

Björn returned to Sweden, but the country had changed. Everyone was talking about performance and life management. People’s stress had increased, competition had intensified. Meanwhile, Björn himself had been learning to let go for 17 years.

He sank into depression and isolated himself in his cottage. He stared Perfect women series, ie by their inheritance. The recovery began with a visit to Switzerland when a monk friend told him, “Natthiko, you need to start sharing yours again with others.”

Björn began teaching meditation. He met on Facebook To Elizabeth. They fell in love. At their wedding, they danced to the beat of a joint disco choreography like in an Abba musical.

Björn began giving speeches. The concept was special: Björn sat on the stage next to him with a small Buddha statue and an alarm clock. He spoke for two hours without a plan. The Swedes loved it.

It was snow veiled the trees in Central Park. The Milli dog smelled the territory signs hidden by the bench. I thought of Björn’s simple message. The voice was not an easy glare blinded by his own enlightenment, but a smiling man whose light Buddhism, refined for the people’s house, seemed very charming and wise.

Björn had been meditating and meditating for decades and wanted to share what he found. When we take responsibility for our words and actions, our burden is lightened, he said.

At the same time, Björn spoke of self-compassion. If only we could look at ourselves with gentler, kind eyes and take a little more humor of our shortcomings, he said. The message seemed to be addressed especially to us Nordic pushers. He summed up the most important insight of his monks. Don’t believe everything you think.

In the dim forest I felt Björnianness gentle touch.

In September 2018, Björn was heard that he was suffering from an incurable als disease that destroys the nerves of the locomotor. It has been a severe ordeal for a Buddhist who has practiced his serenity for decades.

The disease is already advanced. But judging by the fresh pictures, the light is still shining on Björn’s face.

In his book, a smiling man talks about giving up life: As my last breath approaches – and when it comes – don’t just ask me to fight. Instead, do everything you can to make it easier for me to let go.